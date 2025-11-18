Schumer Will Press Senate to Fast-Track Epstein Files Release

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will immediately move to pass the resolution to force the Justice Department to release the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein via unanimous consent once it passes the House on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

The legislation, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is likely to pass by a wide bipartisan margin in the House after President Donald Trump dropped his opposition to the bill Sunday.

Schumer said that "Republicans have spent months trying to protect Donald Trump and hide what's in the files. Americans are tired of waiting and are demanding to see the truth."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has not said if the Senate would consider the measure, but Schumer insisted that if Thune "tries to bury the bill, I'll stop him," CBS News reported.

Schumer reiterated when he arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday that "once the House passes the bill to release the Epstein files, I'm going to move on the floor so that the Senate takes it up immediately. The American people have waited long enough, and they want to see what's in it."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that although he would vote to approve the bill and that it could be close to unanimous, he expects the Senate to amend the legislation to address what he called "serious deficiencies" related to the privacy of survivors and the possibility of unintended disclosure of sensitive information, according to CBS News.