Grassley, Ernst: Time to Open Up Use of Iowa Biofuels

Iowa's two Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst want President Joe Biden to unleash their state's biofuels immediately as fuel prices skyrocket.

The two have introduced a bill to replace banned Russian oil with clean-burning, American-made renewable fuels that are immediately available.

Their new bill — the Home Front Energy Independence Act — puts the ban on Russian oil into law, while opening up biofuel production, according to information released by Grassley's office.

"Homegrown Iowa biofuels provide a quick and clean solution for lowering prices at the pump, and bolstering production would help us become energy independent once again," Grassley said. "Iowa producers stand ready to meet the moment and ramp up production to lower gas prices for families across the country."

And Ernst said: "As gas prices hit record highs for Americans across the country, it's never been clearer that energy security is national security. Banning Russian oil was long overdue, but it's far past time for President [Joe] Biden to make good on the promises he made on the campaign trail to Iowa farmers and producers to support our state's biofuel that is American-made, ready, and available to meet our nation's needs right away."

Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. is "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" by banning imports of Russian oil as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," he said.