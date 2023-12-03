Christie to GOP Candidates: Give 'Straight Answer' on Abortion

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, a former New Jersey governor, called out other GOP candidates for not being clear on their positions when it comes to a federal abortion policy, stating voters deserve a "straight answer" from the candidates.

Appearing Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Christie stated, "I'm concerned, quite frankly, ... that, you know, candidates in this race have been all over the block on this. And it's not right. People deserve to have a straight answer from you. And that's my straight answer.

"For 50 years, Republicans have argued that the Supreme Court took this decision away from the people. I think this belongs in the hands of the people of each individual state.

"We see a great democratic — small 'D' — event going on right now across the country in places like Michigan and Kansas and Ohio, where people are voting. Let's let the American people vote in their individual states and decide what they want this policy to be."

Host Margaret Brennan asked, "So better for the party not to have a national policy essentially is what you're saying?"

Christie responded, "I believe that's true."

During the interview, the former New Jersey governor called out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for their stances on abortion.

Haley has positioned herself as a staunch pro-life candidate but has stopped short of endorsing a national abortion ban, per The Associated Press. DeSantis, a pro-life candidate who in Florida signed into law a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, has said he would sign a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was confirmed by a campaign spokesman.

Continuing on, Christie maintained that he's "been consistent on this."

"I believe the conservative, smart approach," Christie added, "is to let the states make these decisions. And that's what I think they should do. And that's why I said I wouldn't sign a six-week national abortion ban as Gov. DeSantis [has]. And now, just recently, in Iowa, Gov. Haley has said she would sign a six-week ban. I don't think you can say one thing in one place and something else in another. You need to be consistent."