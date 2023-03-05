N.H. Gov. Sununu: Trump Won't Be the 2024 Nominee

Former President Donald Trump will not become the Republican Party's nominee for president in the 2024 race, as the "vast majority of the party" is looking for an alternative, said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who has said in the past he's thinking about running for the White House.

"He's not going to be the nominee," said Sununu Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press." "That's just not going to happen."

Sununu also predicted that if New Hampshire's primary election were being held today and if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were in the race, he'd defeat Trump.

"There are very few people that are on the fence, whether they're with him or not with him or whatever it might be," said Sununu. "So, I think [Trump] just has his lane and then there's everyone else, which is I think a vast majority of the party that's looking for an alternative."

The party, he added, will tell Trump, "'Thank you for your service. We're moving on.'"

"I just don't believe the Republican Party is going to say that the best leadership for America tomorrow is yesterday's leadership," said Sununu.

But Sununu said Sunday that as for his own aspirations, he's "not focusing on the decision right now," as "there will be plenty of time for that."

"I'm really focused on how we win, no matter who the candidate is," said Sununu. "How do we win in November of '24? We have to attract independents. We have to bring that next generation of voters more on the team."

He also committed to supporting the eventual GOP nominee and said he's confident that whoever that is will lead the country and will be able to deliver the win for the White House.

Sununu, who was elected to his fourth two-year term in office in November, last month formed the Live Free or Die committee — a 501(c)(4) organization. Such an organization allows politicians to raise unlimited funds.

NBC notes that potential presidential candidates often use similar nonprofits to gauge interest from donors.