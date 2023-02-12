Chris Stapleton Moves Eagles Coach to Tears With National Anthem

Chris Stapleton moved Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears during his performance of the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, according to USA Today.

With a quiet and understated approach, Stapleton delivered a powerful performance that resonated with the crowd. The final notes of the national anthem brought a surge of applause and even moved Sirianni and center Jason Kelce to tears as they stood on the sideline. It was a moving moment in a sea of sporting events.

But before the national anthem, the stage was set for a solo performance by the legendary singer, songwriter, and producer, Babyface. Strumming an acoustic guitar adorned with the American flag, Babyface stood alone on the field, his dark sunglasses shielding his eyes as he began to sing "America the Beautiful," his voice ringing out with a sweet softness that captivated the crowd.

And during her performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, adorned in an elegant red-and-black jumpsuit, smiled and gestured with theatrical flair as she led a choir through the marching melody.

The song, widely hailed as the Black national anthem by the NAACP, was given new life by Ralph's powerful voice and energetic delivery.