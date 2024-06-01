WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chris landau | mexico | election | claudia sheinbaum | andrés manuel lópez obrador | u.s.

Fmr Amb. Landau to Newsmax: Status Quo to Persist After Mexico Election

By    |   Saturday, 01 June 2024 06:22 PM EDT

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Chris Landau told Newsmax that if Claudia Sheinbaum, a protégé of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wins the Mexican election on June 2, the U.S.-Mexico dynamic will likely remain the same.

If Sheinbaum "wins, she would largely follow the footsteps of President López Obrador," Landau told "Saturday Agenda."

"As you said, she's very close to him. And very much a part of his political movement. She's from his party. He's supporting her. He was largely responsible for her rise in politics. So I would think that if she were to win, which again, as you said, the polls indicate that she's the favorite, U.S. relations with Mexico would, basically follow a pattern that's pretty similar to what they followed during the president López Obrador term."

The other candidates in Mexico's election include Xóchitl Gálvez who is running under the banner of "Fuerza y Corazón por México" — a coalition which includes Mexico's National Action Party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, and the Party of the Democratic Revolution Jorge Álvarez Máynez is representing the Citizens' Movement.

