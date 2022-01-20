New York AG Releases Chris Cuomo Video Testimony That Led to Firing

New York Attorney General Letitia James released video Thursday of former CNN host Chris Cuomo's testimony that resulted in him being fired from the network.

Cuomo's interview with investigators showed that he was actively seeking information about the women accusing his older brother, disgraced Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Citing "new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN terminated Cuomo on Dec. 4. Transcripts of his July 15 testimony were previously released at the end of November.

The footage matched transcripts that proved the former CNN employee reached out to media industry contacts to help his brother.

Video of the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host shows the younger Cuomo going into detail about his role in his brother's scandal.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo told investigators.

Cuomo's video statement contradicted what he told network viewers in August when he claimed he never made calls to the press about his brother's situation.

Cuomo seemed calm but frequently appeared frustrated as he explained himself over roughly six hours of testimony.

"I was trying to help my brother," he told investigators.

When asked what prompted him to break weeks of on-air silence and speak to the growing misconduct allegations against his brother, Cuomo said "noise."

"Media noise … about me not covering or covering my brother," he clarified.

Released in four parts, the videos are part of what the New York attorney general's office called "the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations" against the former governor.

The state complied with New York discovery laws once a criminal complaint was filed against Andrew Cuomo, after initially withholding video and transcripts.

First suspending Cuomo when the transcripts became public last year, CNN said the "documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions" and prove "a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." Cuomo was ultimately terminated.