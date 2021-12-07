×
Chris Cuomo's Upcoming Book Pulled by Publisher

HarperCollins website in browser with company logo
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 05:54 PM

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's upcoming book, ''Deep Denial,'' has been pulled by HarperCollins, according to The New York Times' John Koblin.

''We do not intend to publish the Cuomo book,'' a HarperCollins representative told Koblin.

Custom House, a subset of HarperCollins, also confirmed to the New York Post the book was being pulled.

A Google Books summary described the planned title as ''a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.''

The cancellation comes after Cuomo announced Monday he would ''no longer be doing'' his SiriusXM radio show, NBC News reported.

Cuomo was initially suspended by CNN a day after documents released Nov. 29 by the New York attorney general's office showed him covering for his brother, Andrew, the former governor of New York, who faced sexual harassment allegations.

''The New York attorney general's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense,'' a CNN spokesperson said Nov. 30. ''The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.''

After an internal company investigation, allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo — originally levied by former boss Shelley Ross in a September New York Times op-ed — resurfaced, leading to his immediate termination by CNN.

''While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,'' a statement from CNN on his termination read. ''Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.''

Shortly after being fired, Chris Cuomo posted to Twitter a statement saying his termination was ''disappointing.''

''This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,'' he wrote.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


