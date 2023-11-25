×
Rep. Roy Announces DeSantis Endorsement

By    |   Saturday, 25 November 2023 03:37 PM EST

Rep. Chip Roy Saturday announced he stands "100%" behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign for the White House. 

"I stand 100% alongside this wonderful woman & her husband, @RonDeSantis, because they are truly good & decent people," the Texas Republican responded on X, formerly Twitter, to a tweet posted by Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, reported The Hill.

"America needs THAT again. I proudly fight for @RonDeSantis to be our GOP nominee for President because it's time to #MeetTheMoment & WIN again. #DeSantis2024."

Roy in March endorsed the Florida governor — even before he'd announced his candidacy. 

"The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course," he told supporters in an email. "America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination. That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”

Roy Saturday also spoke out against former President Donald Trump after an X user told him that it does not matter whom he endorses and that he should instead use the platform to discredit California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former first lady Michelle Obama.

He pointed out that DeSantis will be debating Newsom in a Fox News event next week, while "Trump is not showing up to debates."

DeSantis has been attracting key endorsements in recent weeks. Bob Vander Plaats, an influential Iowa evangelical leader, has endorsed him, as has Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

