Kim Reynolds to Newsmax: DeSantis Draws New People to GOP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told Newsmax that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can bring new people into the Republican Party if he becomes the presidential nominee in 2024.

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Republican governor lauded DeSantis for being "tested" and helping bring new people into the party in Florida, which she believes can be translated nationally.

"If you look at the demographics that he won in this last election – that he won by 20 points – he got new people to the table. Independents, Hispanics, women. He was able to win across the board, and we need somebody that can step in on Day 1 and do that," Reynolds explained.

Reynolds couched her endorsement of DeSantis, which she made earlier this month, as not an endorsement "against" any of the other Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump.

She pledged to back the eventual nominee and even stopped short of slamming Trump for his disapproving comments of her that he made on his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, she did sound off on Trump's claim that she was promised an administrative position if DeSantis wins the election in 2024.

"I absolutely was not," Reynolds said. "We need strong governors in the states. I'm a grandma ... my family is here. It's not about me. It's really not about me. It's about this country."

"So, let's discuss the policies, and let's discuss why you're the better candidate, and let's really focus on that," she continued. "Make the case to Iowans. Come and knock the doors. Go to communities. Go to rural Iowa."

Most surveys of the Iowa Republican presidential primary have Trump up big, an overview of FiveThirtyEight shows.

In a recent Civiqs poll, Trump leads DeSantis by 36 percentage points, 54% to 18%. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley stood at 12%, followed by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 6%.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com