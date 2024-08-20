House Probes Left-Wing Org. Over Voter Registrations

Lawmakers are looking into an obscure nonprofit group that spearheaded a massive voter registration drive over concerns of noncitizens voting, the Washington Examiner reports. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sent a letter to Vot-ER, a charity that works with public health facilities to register patients to vote. An earlier investigation by the Examiner found that Vot-ER is funded by "Democrat-allied dark money groups [and] staffed by left-wing activists."

In the missive addressed to Vot-ER director Aliya Bhatia and Judith Faulkner, CEO of healthcare software company Epic Systems, Roy expressed concerns over "joint voter registration efforts undertaken by your respective organizations."

He wrote, "Specifically, as evidence non-citizens have illegally registered to vote in federal elections mounts throughout the country, I write to inquire about the steps your organizations are taking to ensure non-citizens do not register to vote under your joint effort."

Vot-ER was founded by Alister Martin, a doctor and former adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris. It's reportedly a key player in a White House-backed effort to mobilize new voters after President Joe Biden signed an executive order in 2021 allocating resources to expand access to voter registration.

Roy asked Bhatia and Faulkner to respond by Sept. 3 to a series of requests, including for info on the number of people who've registered to vote in federal elections, and how the groups plan to prevent noncitizens from voting.

A spokeswoman for Epic Systems told the Washington Examiner that her company is still reviewing the letter.