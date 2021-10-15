Chinese Workers Protest '996' Corporate Culture

An online campaign for Chinese workers to protest ''996" — the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six-days-per-week work schedule that the country's corporations expect — has attracted more than 6,000 entries and 10 million views, Bloomberg reports.

The campaign, called Worker Lives Matter, encourages Chinese employees to share their work schedules in an online spreadsheet that currently has more than 6,000 entries from workers at some of the country's largest companies, including Tencent Holdings, ByteDance, and Alibaba Group Holding.

The group shared the spreadsheet and a campaign announcement on the website Github, whose employees previously published a letter of support, along with Microsoft workers, of a separate online campaign against ''996'' in 2019.

According to the South China Morning Post, the WorkingTime spreadsheet has already garnered more than 10 million views as of last Tuesday.

''Overtime is prevalent among domestic companies and there is no supervision at all, especially among internet companies,'' one of the campaign's founders wrote in an online post, according to the Morning Post. ''We hope to make some contributions toward boycotting 996 and popularising 955.''

Another founder wrote: ''We all know that 996 is wrong, but it's still there. Even the grand 996.icu movement from a few years ago hasn't changed the situation much.''