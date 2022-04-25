60% of US Adults View China as Enemy: Survey

According to a new survey released by the Morning Consult on Monday, two-thirds of respondents in both the U.S. and China said they are concerned about tensions between the two countries.

A majority of respondents from both countries view the opposing country as an enemy or unfriendly.

According to Morning Consult, the share of Chinese adults who view the United States as unfriendly/an enemy increased by 11 percentage points month-over-month, suggesting the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to portray the United States as somehow responsible for the conflict with Russia are "bearing fruit."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China's friendship with Russia was "solid as a rock," and constituted the "most important bilateral relationship" in the world contributing to "peace, stability, and development," reported German news site dw.com.

Wang blamed a "Cold War mentality" as the real reason for the war in Ukraine, according to dw.com.

Other sources of tension between China and the U.S. emanate from Chinese aggression toward Hong Kong, in the South China Seas, and Taiwan.

Trade tariffs have also caused considerable economic tensions. Chinese cyberwarfare targeted toward the United States have also taken their toll.

Further affecting bilateral relations, China has stymied investigations into the origins of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has reported.

In the U.S., 60% of Morning Consult poll respondents in April said they view China as an enemy or unfriendly, a 5% drop from March. The number of Chinese adults who view the United States as unfriendly or an enemy increased by 11% points from March to April. In terms of future relations between the superpowers, more U.S. and Chinese adults believe that tensions will escalate over the next year.