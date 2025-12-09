Chinese Premier Says Trump Tariffs Took a Bite

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday that global tariffs have delivered a "severe blow" to the world economy, a remark widely seen as aimed at President Donald Trump's tariff actions.

Breitbart reported that Li made the comments at an international forum in Beijing attended by officials and business leaders concerned about both global trade tensions and China's expanding export surplus.

He said the growing use of tariffs has produced "damaging consequences" for international commerce and argued that calls to preserve free trade are increasing.

Li's remarks come as China absorbs the impact of Trump's renewed tariffs, which contributed to a sharp decline in Chinese shipments to the United States this year.

Chinese customs data shows exports to the U.S. fell 28.6% in November, marking the eighth straight month of double-digit declines.

Overall exports to the U.S. are down about 19% for 2025.

At the same time, China has seen rapid export growth to other markets.

Shipments to the rest of the world rose 5.4% this year even as China's imports dipped slightly.

The result is a record trade surplus exceeding $1 trillion, a 21.6% increase from last year.

Economists note that the surge in global exports has helped stabilize China's economy, with 5% growth in gross domestic product viewed as possible for 2025.

Some of China's trading partners, however, have become uneasy about the scale of the surplus and the volume of inexpensive goods entering their markets.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he warned Beijing that Europe is prepared to consider tariffs of its own.

Analysts told Reuters that U.S. tariff actions have forced China to redirect goods to other markets but that Beijing's resistance to economic reform leaves Western governments with limited options.

They also warn that diverted products could pressure foreign industries struggling to compete with China's pricing.

According to Reuters, China's leaders remain committed to export-driven growth as efforts to boost domestic consumption continue to lag.

Some analysts believe this could prompt China to expand its export strategy even further.

The Guardian reported this week that despite tariff battles between Washington and Beijing, global trade flows have shifted more than they have contracted.

The outlet noted expert assessments suggesting that some goods shipped to Southeast Asia are later rerouted to the U.S. to circumvent tariffs.

Projections cited by Morgan Stanley indicate China could control more than 16% of global exports by 2030, while remaining heavily dependent on foreign buyers due to slow domestic demand.

In separate social media posts early Tuesday, Trump defended his tariff actions while awaiting a decision on the validity of his actions from the Supreme Court.

He warned that a "negative decision" by the justices would be catastrophic to the United States.

"The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump posted on Truth Social. "We would be financially defenseless."

In a second post, he said that "only dark and sinister forces" want to see the advantages to security end.