Trump: 'Only Dark and Sinister Forces' Want to End Tariffs

President Donald Trump, in a pair of early morning social media posts, warned that a "negative decision" by the Supreme Court would be catastrophic to the United States.

"The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump posted on Truth Social. "We would be financially defenseless."

In a second post, he said that "only dark and sinister forces" want to see the advantages to security end.

"Because of Tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our National Security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World," he said. "Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!"

He further noted that Europe is now planning to enact "tariffs against China, as they already do against others. We would not be allowed to do what others already do!"

Trump's warnings come as the Supreme Court is evaluating whether he can use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping import tariffs.

Lower courts have ruled that the tariffs issued under the act exceed constitutional or statutory limits and say that the import duties are reserved for Congress, not the executive branch.

Some justices expressed sharp skepticism about granting such expansive authority. But others left open the possibility that tariffs could be permissible under IEEPA.

Trump posted his warning along with a news article from Just the News, which reported that European countries are threatening new tariffs on China over widening trade deficits, saying Beijing is undercutting their economies and putting key industries at risk.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a trip to Beijing, with China reporting a world-record global trade surplus of just over $1 trillion, that Europe may have to take "strong measures" within the next several months if China does not address what he called unsustainable imbalances.

"If they do not react, we Europeans will be forced … for instance, by imposing tariffs on Chinese products," Macron told the French newspaper Les Echos after returning from China.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized China for flooding global markets with industrial and consumer goods produced by industries that benefit from state support.

U.S. officials have cited subsidies, possible currency manipulation, and relaxed labor standards as factors that give Chinese exporters an advantage, putting other economies at a disadvantage.