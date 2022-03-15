Lawmakers Willing to Sanction China if They Help Russia

Members of Congress from both parties have signaled they would be willing to support economic penalties against China if the country assists Russia to circumvent U.S. and European Union sanctions, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested that China may already be assisting Russia.

“I’ll just say that my expectation is they’re already helping them,” the Florida senator said. “I don’t need to see anything to tell you that I know that China would help Russia for a lot of different reasons, primarily because they view them as partners in this anti-Western, anti-U.S. effort which is broadly about redefining the order of the world.”

Rubio, the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, added that there should be “sanctions, on those individual companies or whoever’s involved in it.”

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that China could face severe consequences if they were to help the Kremlin but warned that there could be significant economic fallout in the West.

“It’s all connected, and it gets very serious. Even what we’ve done to Russia though they’re a bit player in the global economy is going to have some impact on us. They supply us with critical minerals, which we use for a lot of things,” Durbin said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also signaled he would endorse economic penalties against China and any other nation thinking about aiding Russia if they were to go through with doing it.

“I think we are open to applying any pressure we possibly can, not only on Russia, but those that try to help Russia,” McConnell told reporters.

The combative rhetoric from lawmakers comes after national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a senior Chinese diplomat on Sunday that there would be “consequences” for helping Russia.

“We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” Sullivan said during a press briefing, according to The Guardian.