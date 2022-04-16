Mysterious Spike in Children Liver Infections Seen in Europe and Alabama

Cases of severe liver infection have been spiking in both Europe and Alabama, CBS News reported Friday. So far, no deaths have been reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are investigating.

The WHO reports being notified on April 5 regarding 10 severe hepatitis cases in children under the age of 10 in central Scotland. So far, no medical officials have determined a cause. Three days later, the cases for children in the United Kingdom spiked to 74.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, nine cases of hepatitis in children between ages 1 and 6 years old have been reported without a known cause since Oct. 2021.

"It's important to note that not all diseases are reported at the state or national level – and in these cases, CDC utilizes different methods of surveillance, including close collaboration with clinicians and health departments to identify and detect unusual patterns or clusters of illness," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said.

According to the WHO, children reported symptoms of jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Some of the cases have required the children to be transferred to children's liver specialist units, with six needing a liver transplant. With the rise in cases in the past months, the WHO expects more to come.

According to Live Science, Dr. Rachel Tayler, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, and her colleagues authored a report regarding recent hepatitis cases among children in Scotland published Thursday in the journal Eurosurveillance. In most cases, the children recovered with only supportive care in the hospital, which required "maintaining their fluid levels and nutrition and monitoring for blood clots."

The CDC and the WHO said they are investigating and are considering adenovirus as well as COVID-19 as early indications of infection. But no definitive answer has been given. Tayler's paper mentions that among the children, none were vaccinated, but it did not mention if the mothers were vaccinated.