Tags: chicago | threats | darren bailey | illinois

Man Charged with Threatening Illinois GOP Gov. Candidate Bailey

Darren Bailey
Illinois GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey at a rally on June 25, in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:21 PM EDT

A Chicago man has been charged with making threats towards a public official after allegedly leaving a voicemail message saying he wants to "mutilate and kill" Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

21-year-old Scott Lennox faces multiple felony charges, including threatening a public official, and harassment by telephone and electronic communications, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office, which was reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The police report states that Lennox left a voice message for Bailey on Oct. 28 at 10:27 p.m. saying he wanted to "mutilate and kill" the candidate. Lennox reportedly admitted to making the threats after being arrested on Monday. He will appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Bailey's opponent, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said in a statement: "the violent rhetoric and division we're seeing across the country is unacceptable."

He added, "Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois."

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said in a statement: "Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to lower the rhetoric and bring back civility to our politics. I don't agree with Mr. Bailey's policies, but I want nothing but the best for him and his family."

Newsfront
