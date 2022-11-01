Hillary Clinton: GOP Rhetoric a 'Threat to the Heart of Our Democracy'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told MSNBC's "The ReidOut" on Tuesday that Republicans' "crazy violent rhetoric" threatens American democracy.

There has "always been a streak of violence, of racism, misogyny," Clinton said, claiming antisemitism within the GOP comes roughly one week from the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Republicans are predicted to regain control of both the House and the Senate.

"The level of just plain crazy violent hate rhetoric coming out of Republicans," Clinton continued, "I want voters to stop and ask themselves, would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings, who is pointing fingers, scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

"Why would you entrust power to people who are either themselves unable to see how terrible it is that someone would be attacked in their home or don't really care because they think it will somehow get them votes that will get them elected?

"This is a real threat to the heart of our democracy."

The comments are primarily in response to some Republican responses to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi; however, Clinton did not specify a particular elected official she believed responded indecently.

Paul Pelosi is currently "making steady progress" in recovery from several injuries inflicted upon him by alleged attacker David DePape. The 42-year-old suspect is currently facing charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.