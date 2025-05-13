Group of Kids Taken to Hospital After Eating Edibles

In Chicago on Tuesday, 11 elementary school students were taken to the hospital after eating cannabis edibles, CBS News reported.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. at Fort Dearborn Elementary School. Police said 22 students partook in the alleged cannabis edibles, but details regarding their content were not provided.

In a letter to parents, Fort Dearborn principal Kimberly Porter wrote that "Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from."

Police scanner audio suggested the students were between 11 and 14 years old. The Chicago Fire Department said that all of the students taken to the hospital are now reported to be in good condition.

One of the parents who showed up for school dismissal, Ethel Allen, told CBS News that parents need to be more mindful of their kids.

"I feel sorry, more concerned, because why do children feel the need to ingest anything they shouldn't have," she asked. "What's going on? It probably was a mistake, but you have to be careful what you leave out and have around your children. Parents, please pay attention. That's all I have to say."