Chicago Police Dispatcher Calls Mayor Lightfoot 'a Disgrace' on Facebook

A Chicago police dispatcher has criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Facebook for not supporting the police as murder rates in the city hit a 25-year high, according to the Daily Mail.

''And I pray you're watching this because you're a disgrace and I'm tired of it,'' Keith Thornton Jr. said in a video, directing his comments at Lightfoot. ''And your city is tired of it. Matter of fact, it's not your city. The city of Chicago is tired of it.''

''And I know you don't like me, and that's OK, because I love you,'' Thornton added. ''But I'm tired of you because you're an absolute disgrace to everyone within the city.''

The Mail reports that the video was released ''as Chicago faced a bloody Christmas weekend that saw three people shot dead and 22 seriously wounded.''

So far, as of Monday, Lightfoot, a Democrat, has not responded to the murders that took place over Christmas weekend.

''I'm hot about it because this mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period. She doesn't care about any first responders. She does not care about the d*** city. It doesn't matter if you're white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other, straight, gay, Democrat, or Republican. She don't even care about her city workers.

''All that lady cares about is her f***ing self,'' Thornton said in a separate comment.

A data snapshot from the Chicago Police Department, comparing a week in December 2020 with one in December 2021, shows a 50% increase in murders.