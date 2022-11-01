Chicago Drive-by Shooting Injures 15, Including 3-Year-Old

Fourteen people, including a 3-year-old, were shot, and another person was injured after being hit by a car following a drive-by shooting on Chicago's west side Monday night, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the 9:30 p.m. drive-by shooting took place at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street in East Garfield Park when two or more shooters in a dark SUV opened fire on a crowd gathered at the intersection.

"We do have some video of this incident," Brown told reporters during a press conference Monday night. "We know it is a drive-by. We know it happens in just a few seconds."

Fourteen people including a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a reported 13-year-old were wounded with 11 other adults, and a woman that was hit by a car while trying to run away from the gunshots, Brown said.

He said the victims were being treated at several local hospitals and their conditions ranged from critical to non-life threatening.

According to Brown, video of the incident showed the shooters firing "randomly" into the crowd at the intersection, some of whom were attending a vigil for a person in the neighborhood that died of natural causes, before speeding off.

Brown said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and police are yet to identify any suspects or determine a motive.

While the number of shootings in the city is down 20% compared to 2021, with 2,376 shooting incidents recorded this year through Oct. 23 compared to 2,959 shooting incidents in 2021, the number of general crimes committed in the city increased 39% this year with 51,225 reported incidents compared to 36,894 in 2021, according to data from the Chicago Police Department.

The largest increases came from thefts and motor vehicle thefts, rising 60% and 83% respectively.

Murders dropped 17% compared to 2021, with 564 reported incidents this year and 676 in 2021, and aggravated battery cases dipped 8% with 4,899 reported incidents this year compared to 5,321 reported last year.

The number of criminal sexual assaults remained the same for both years at 1,678 each year, according to CPD.

In June, MSNBC reported Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot drew backlash for saying that judges should hold more charged individuals in jail prior to trial for violent offenses.

"We shouldn't be locking up nonviolent individuals just because they can't afford to pay bail. But, given the exacting standards that the state's attorney has for charging a case, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, when those charges are brought, these people are guilty," she said according to the report in June.

"Of course, they're entitled to a presumption of innocence," she continued. "Of course, they're entitled to their day in court. But residents in our community are also entitled to safety from dangerous people, so we need to keep pressing the criminal courts to lock up violent dangerous people and not put them out on bail or electronic monitoring, back into the very same communities where brave souls are mustering the courage to come forward and say, 'This is the person who is responsible.'"

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois criticized Lightfoot in a statement at the time.

"It is sad to see a highly trained lawyer and former prosecutor so badly mangle the meaning of our Constitution," the statement read, according to MSNBC. A charge based solely on assertions of police has often proven unreliable in this city — as evidenced by the city's history of paying large settlements for CPD's role in wrongful convictions."