More July 4 Events Canceled in LA Over Immigration Raids

More Fourth of July events have been canceled or postponed in Southern California due to federal immigration raids, reported KTLA.

The Gloria Molina Grand Park's Summer Block Party in downtown Los Angeles, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed indefinitely "in light of recent events affecting a portion of Downtown Los Angeles and the ongoing circumstances impacting the region."

In Cudahy, where 97% of the population is Hispanic-identifying, an Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3 has also been postponed "due to safety concerns," officials announced.

Huntington Park has also canceled its Independence Day celebrations scheduled for July 3, though no reason was given.

East Los Angeles resident Jordan Escobar told KTLA he knew why events were being canceled.

"I have family members who are being affected by this, and I have other friends that I know who are being affected by these injustices right now," Escobar said. "So I get why people are refraining [from celebrating]. I believe it's important to voice our opinions."

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has also canceled this year's East LA Rockin' 4th of July.

President Donald Trump two weeks ago called for ICE to pause immigration raids at specific employers like agriculture industries and hotels but doubled down on focusing raids in Democratic-led sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles.