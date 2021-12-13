Half of Chicago Bulls Lineup in Lockdown Due to COVID-19

Half of the Chicago Bulls roster will now be subjected to a lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Chicago Tribune, as of Sunday, after guards/forwards Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered lockdown, the Bull's roster was cut in half — leaving only nine players on the roster.

"Well at least we'll have herd immunity for the rest of the season…" center Nikola Vucevic tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the NBA listed 21 players under COVID protocols; nearly half of them belong to the Bulls. NBA protocols dictate that players must isolate for 10 days.

"After that period, a player must undergo a cardiac screening and reconditioning in order to be cleared to return to the court. A player who tests positive could also clear protocol by returning two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour period," ESPN noted.

"We've got a lot of guys sitting home with no symptoms right now," Chicago Bull's coach Billy Donovan, according to Breitbart. "That's obviously a good thing, too, because when guys have gone through a little difficulty of getting really, really sick, it's really made it a lot harder for them coming back."

"So we do have some guys that have felt under the weather, we have some guys that have very, very mild symptoms, and some guys who just don't have any," Donovan added.

The entire Bull's lineup already received two doses of a COVID vaccine.