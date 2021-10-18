Biden's EPA Lays Out Strategic Roadmap on Chemical Pollution, Toxicity

The Biden administration on Monday launched a plan to combat pollution from "forever chemicals" known as PFAS to advance its environmental-friendly agenda.

Eight governmental agencies are involved in the plan to protect Americans from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which can cause severe health problems and persist in the environment once released, posing a serious threat across rural, suburban, and urban areas.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan set up a PFAS Strategic Roadmap for the next three years, including steps to control PFAS at its sources, hold polluters accountable, ensure science-based decision making, and address the impacts on disadvantaged communities.

"This comprehensive, national PFAS strategy will deliver protections to people who are hurting, by advancing bold and concrete actions that address the full lifecycle of these chemicals," Regan said in a statement.

"This is a bold strategy that starts with immediate action that will carry through (President Joe Biden's) first term."

"We're going to use every tool in our toolbox to restrict human exposure to these toxic chemicals," he said.

Both stalled Democrat spending bills in Congress earmark funds for PFAS contamination in drinking water, including $10 billion in the $1.9 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

"No one should have to worry about toxic forever chemicals in their tap water," Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs with the Environmental Working Group, said in a statement to Politico.

"We're grateful that Administrator Regan will fulfill President Biden's pledge to address PFOA and PFOS in our tap water and will begin to turn off the tap of industrial PFAS pollution."

Among the key pieces of the PFAS Strategic Roadmap are Department of Defense PFAS cleanup assessments, national primary drinking water regulations, food supply testing for PFAS, food contamination research through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), first responder protections, including firefighting foams, through the Department of Homeland Security, and long-term health affect assessments of PFAS through the Department of Health.