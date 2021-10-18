Left's Climate Push Not for Environment, It's for Tyrannical Control

Another year, another world climate conference, where world leaders fly their private jets to get together and pat one another on the back.

This year the Conference of the Parties (COP) Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, and will be co-hosted by Italy and the U.K.

But it’s already raising both eyebrows and questions.

Brighton blogger Donald Clark wrote last week that the conference attendees will be staying at the Gleneagles Hotel, more than 46 miles roundtrip from the conference venue. But in keeping with their green agenda, they’ll have $140,000 electric vehicles at their disposal.

And that’s where it gets weird.

"COP coming to Glasgow. Leaders staying at Gleneagles Hotel & 20Tesla cars (£100K each) bought to ferry them 75km back & forth," Clark wrote. "Gleneagles has 1 Tesla charging station, so Malcolm Plant Hire contracted to supply Diesel Generators to recharge Tesla’s overnight. Couldn't make it up."

A report from The Scotsman, made a slight correction — mainly as to the fuel used to fire up the generators.

"A Cop26 spokesperson said where generators were required for charging the vehicles, they would run on hydrogenated vegetable oil — recycled cooking oil — derived from waste products," the report said.

Diesel fuel versus used cooking oil. Twiddle dee, twiddle dumb.

It brings to mind a time in 2019 when John Kerry was mocked for taking a private jet to accept a climate change leadership award in Iceland. He defended the private jet as a necessary part of the job.

"If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle," Kerry claimed in an interview.

"I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States. I’ve been involved in this fight for years. I negotiated with President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris," he added.

In other words, don’t question me; I’m a very important man.

It all prompted Zero Hedge editor Tyler Durden to surmise, "It's almost like these meetings aren't really about climate change after all …"

And it turns out that they aren’t — not really, according to former United Nations climate official Ottmar Edenhofer, who said the quiet part out loud.

"One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole," said Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015.

So what’s it all about if not the environment?

"We redistribute de facto the world's wealth by climate policy," he said.

And embedded in the $3.5 trillion spend-a-palooza referred to as "human infrastructure" now pending in the Senate is a building-block of the green new deal, according to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

"Without question, the green new deal is in the DNA of this green-budget resolution," Markey, chair of the Senate Climate Change Task Force told MSNBC in August. "All of the things that are in, we talked about in the green new deal.”

In case you couldn’t guess, Markey is also a huge fan of the green new deal, a socialist’s wish-list that was the brainchild of then-freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

But it reads more like the work of a college freshman.

Included in the "green" side of the bill is $3 billion for "tree equity" to plant saplings; on the social side is $25 million for "anti-discrimination and bias training"; on the financial side is nearly $79 billion to beef up the IRS’s enforcement efforts.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., observed Sunday that "We are living with exactly what Democrats want." That includes:

higher gas prices

open borders

massive spending

people dependent on government.

According to Thomas Paine, "The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest causes."

The "noble cause" in this case is addressing a pandemic, giving Democrats the excuse and opportunity they needed. And already we’re well on our way down the wrong road.

They like to describe a world where rivers flow with melted chocolate, and trees sprout candy canes.

But what would result is a society where liberty is non-existent, essential services like healthcare is rationed, and everyone is equal only in their poverty and misery — everyone, that is, except for the politicians — the single class that doesn’t produce a thing of value.

An ancient Chinese curse purportedly goes, "May you live in interesting times."

We need to trade today’s “interesting times” in for a little sanity, a little boredom, and the opportunity once again to make our own way through life without government interference.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.Best,

