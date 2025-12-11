Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Killing Appears in Court

The man charged with murder in the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk appeared in a Utah courtroom Thursday, marking his first public court appearance since his arrest.

Tyler Robinson, 22, entered the courtroom flanked by his attorneys, who continue pressing the court to sharply restrict media access in the high-profile case, the Daily Mail reported.

Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 at a speaking event at Utah Valley University in an attack witnessed by hundreds.

Robinson, previously seen only through remote video links, reportedly appeared calm and even smirked at times while speaking with his legal team before the hearing.

As he walked in, he glanced toward the courtroom row reserved for family members. His mother, visibly emotional, wiped away tears as he took his seat.

Together with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Robinson's attorneys have asked Judge Tony Graf to bar cameras from the proceedings. The Mail reported that Graf ordered the press and public to leave the courtroom moments after Monday's hearing began.

The defense requested that Robinson's parents be permitted to stay, but the judge denied the request.

Graf has previously acknowledged the extraordinary public attention surrounding the case and has already implemented measures aimed at preserving Robinson's presumption of innocence. At a closed hearing on Oct. 24, attorneys discussed whether Robinson would appear in prison garb or street clothes, as well as security protocols.

It was ultimately decided that Robinson may wear civilian clothes to pretrial hearings but must remain in restraints. The judge also prohibited the media from photographing or filming those restraints, citing concerns that such images could bias potential jurors.

A coalition of news organizations is urging the court to maintain public access. Attorney Michael Judd, representing the group, argued in recent filings that open proceedings "safeguard the integrity of the fact-finding process" and maintain public trust.

Utah courts generally allow at least one designated photographer and one videographer to document hearings, with other journalists attending to observe and take notes. Criminal proceedings in the U.S., Judd emphasized, have historically been open to the public.

Erika Kirk, Kirk's widow, has likewise called for full transparency, saying, "We deserve to have cameras in there."

Robinson's attorneys say media attention surrounding the case is so widespread it has reached as far as the White House, noting that President Donald Trump publicly stated after the arrest, "With a high degree of certainty, we have him," adding that he hoped Robinson would face the death penalty if convicted.

Investigators say Robinson was motivated by a left-wing extremist ideology and may have been radicalized online before the shooting.