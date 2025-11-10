Dhillon: DOJ Probing Kirk Murder as Possible Hate Crime

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general overseeing the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said the agency is investigating the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk as a potential hate crime.

Dhillon made the declaration in an interview published Sunday with independent journalist Catherine Herridge on her new weekly show, "Straight to the Point."

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. State prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty.

Law enforcement authorities have said Robinson was in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who is reportedly a transgender individual.

"There are indications it may have been a hate crime. There is a Christian aspect to this, there's a transgender aspect to this," Dhillon told Herridge before adding, "The DOJ's investigating it as a potential hate crime, yes."

Dhillon added, "We are taking this matter very seriously. There have been numerous crimes in our country recently motivated by bias against people of faith, all faiths, including the Christian faith. So it's a serious concern at the DOJ."

Prosecutors say DNA evidence and text messages link Robinson to the rooftop shooting, which he allegedly described as retaliation for what he called Kirk's "hatred."

He's also facing charges of firearm discharge, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

Robinson's first in-person hearings are scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 30.