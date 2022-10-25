Dozens of Former Crist Colleagues Endorse Gov. DeSantis in Florida Race

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis got a boost in his reelection effort against now-Democrat but one-time Republican Gov. Charlie Crist on Tuesday when 37 of Crist's former colleagues published a letter endorsing DeSantis for a second term.

"The undersigned represent former colleagues and staff of Charlie Crist," the letter said. "The choice this November could not be more clear: we unanimously endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection."

Among those signing the letter, former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, a Republican who served under Crist when he was governor; former Commissioner of Agriculture Charles Bronson; and former Attorney General Bill McCollum.

"Gov. DeSantis has delivered for Florida," the letter said. "He has led our state with courage and conviction. He has demonstrated his ability to lead us through difficult times. We stand with Gov. DeSantis because the stakes are too high. We urge Florida to reelect Ron DeSantis as our governor."

As of Tuesday, RealClearPolitics has DeSantis leading Crist in the polling by 10 percentage points, 50.7% to 40.7%, and projects DeSantis holding the governor's seat in the election.

Crist was governor of Florida as an elected Republican from 2007-2011, but declared himself an independent in 2010 and a Democrat in 2012. He was a Democrat Congressman from Florida from 2017 to Aug. 31, when he resigned from his seat.

Crist and DeSantis met onstage in Fort Pierce on Monday night for their only debate after the event was postponed in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which battered the state at the end of last month.

According to The New York Times, the exchange between the candidates focused on "culture war" issues like abortion and parental rights but appeared to do little to change the trajectory of the race.

Crist used the forum to question if DeSantis would serve a full four-year term, or seek the presidency in 2024, saying DeSantis "has taken his eye off the ball," by focusing on national issues and fundraising out of the state, the report said.

DeSantis responded to Crist's question by saying, "The only worn-out old donkey I'm looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist."

While keeping his own race firmly in hand, DeSantis has also traveled the country since August to help other GOP candidates in key races, Reuters reported in September.

He is also traversing his own state following the hurricane, making stops throughout the state including heavily Democrat Broward County.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office," South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Anthony Man reported. "The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard."