Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaigning Around US for Key GOP Races

In addition to his own bid for reelection, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has also been going around the nation to endorse and support the GOP in key state races.

Among those DeSantis is supporting with endorsements and speeches in their home states include Republican Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio, Blake Masters in Arizona, and Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

He is also campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake in Arizona, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Derek Schmidt in Kansas, Mark Ronchetti in New Mexico, and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Breitbart reported.

"I know Kari Lake will push back against Biden," Breitbart reported DeSantis saying during a recent stop in Arizona. "And I know Blake Masters in the Senate is going to give Biden a lot of problems, which is what we need."

According to the report, DeSantis has been stumping around the U.S. with Turning Point Action since August to get Republicans to the polls in the November elections and help take back the majority in the House and Senate.

DeSantis has become a star in the Republican Party for the way he navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and kept the state relatively open, often pushing back against President Joe Biden's administration for mandating vaccinations and masks in schools.

A recent poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University's College of Business and Economics Polling Institute, has DeSantis leading former Democratic U.S. Rep. and Gov. Charlie Crist by 11 points in the gubernatorial race there, 51% to 40%.

"The governor's [Hurricane Ian] response received strong approval among Floridians, who most likely favor him in the upcoming gubernatorial race," the institute's Director Monica Escaleras said in a release announcing the results of the Oct. 21 poll.

The poll has DeSantis with a 53% overall approval rating, and 63% approval of his handling of the devastating category 4 storm that battered the state at the end of last month.

Florida radio station WQCS reported in August that DeSantis told Lake during a swing through Arizona and New Mexico, that he would help her keep illegal migrants from coming across the border by sending his state's National Guard troops.

"That's what I've told Kari Lake," the station reported DeSantis saying at the rally, "If you're willing to keep people on that border and keep them from coming in to begin with, I'll send National Guard to help with that."

He also took aim at California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the way "woke culture" has driven corporations there, compared to the actions Florida is taking with Disney.

"I did not take an oath to subcontract my leadership to a California-based corporation with close ties to the CCP," DeSantis said, "And so, we took action and because we did, Disney is not going to have its own government anymore, Disney is going to live under the same laws as everybody else, and Disney is going to pay its fair share of taxes."