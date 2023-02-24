Charles Barkley Confirms Negotiations With CNN on Possible Show

Charles Barkley could soon become the next face of CNN's reshuffled prime-time lineup, even if nothing's "set in stone."

According to Puck News, CNN CEO Chris Licht has been targeting Barkley — a Hall of Fame basketball player and Emmy Award-winning TV personality with Turner Sports and CBS Sports — for at least a few weeks, in pursuit of rebranding the network's prime-time look.

Earlier this month, Puck News reported that Barkley, 60, had been in talks with CNN about hosting a show in some capacity; and on Thursday, Barkley confirmed the potential partnership with the network to the New York Post.

"They are trying to pair ['CBS Mornings' co-host] Gayle King and me. We don't have anything set in stone," Barkley told the Post. "I'm only considering it because of my respect for Gayle."

Last year, Barkley, the longtime co-host of TNT's "Inside the NBA," signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Turner Sports and CNN.

After acknowledging CNN's pursuit, Barkley added, "I just want to help the company because obviously it is a s*** show right now — anything I can do to help."

Puck News speculated the King-Barkley prime-time show likely wouldn't be a daily occurrence, perhaps similar to CNN's Friday-only TV deal with comedian Bill Maher.