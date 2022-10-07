×
newsmaxtv | gordonchang | china | russia | putin

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Xi Backing Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

Friday, 07 October 2022 07:49 PM EDT

Author Gordon Chang told Newsmax that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is backing Russian President Vladimir Putin through the thick and thin, even as the Kremlin struggles with its war in Ukraine.

During a Friday appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Chang said China is allowing Russia to take the lead on a number of issues despite being the "big brother" in the two's relationship.

"We've seen Xi Jinping back Vladimir Putin," Chang said. "For instance, in the beginning of last month, we had China's third-ranked leader actually go to Moscow and, in very clear and explicit terms, talk about China's support for the Russian war effort.

"And this is while the Russian army was collapsing — so that's a real sign of partnership. Xi Jinping reaffirmed that commitment in the middle of last month. There's no question. These two are as thick as thieves."

Chang also said China receives benefits from Russia's invasion, primarily due to Western sanctions isolating Moscow from the broader world economy.

China gets"commodities at cheap prices because the Russians need to sell them," Chang said. "But more important, Xi Jinping ... sees Vladimir Putin as someone who is willing to take those steps — bold steps — to really go after and attack the U.S."

One of those benefits, Chang believes, is getting the U.S. to focus on the war in Ukraine while Xi expands his interests in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

"We are letting, basically, the Chinese [to] do what they want in Asia," he stated, adding that a potential Beijing military base on the Solomon Islands is emblematic of the neglect.

Friday, 07 October 2022 07:49 PM
