Democrats Grapple With Cesar Chavez Allegations

Labor leaders and Democrats are reeling over allegations that Cesar Chavez sexually abused multiple people, including labor activist Dolores Huerta.

The allegations were deeply felt in California, where Chavez fought for the rights of farmworkers. California recognizes March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.

"These revelations are a punch in the gut for me and for so many who believed deeply in the cause of social justice," said former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who is running for California governor, in a statement.

"The farmworkers' struggle, and the sacrifices of countless organizers, families, and laborers, remains a righteous cause," he added. "Nothing can erase the courage of those who marched, organized, and fought for basic human rights."

In a statement released Wednesday, Huerta said she stayed silent for 60 years out of concern that her words would hurt the farmworker movement.

Huerta described two sexual encounters with Chavez — one in which she was "manipulated and pressured" and another where she was forced against her will.

"I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was life's work," Huerta said.

"The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights, and I wasn't going to let Cesar or anyone else get in the way."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he was in conversations with the Legislature about changing the holiday.

Newsom told reporters that he has a framed photograph of Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy on the wall of his home.

"How many days I've marched, how many times I've been with students talking about the movement, how many photographs I have in my house," Newsom said. "It's been hard to absorb this."

Other states that recognize March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day, including Texas and Arizona, said they would no longer commemorate the day.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., called the allegations "horrific."

"Abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations," Lujan said on social media. "There is no excuse. The fight for civil rights, fair wages, and dignity has always been carried forward by millions of Latino workers, organizers, and families."

"His name should be removed from landmarks, institutions, and honors. We cannot celebrate someone who carried out such disturbing harm," Lujan added.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said a national historical park named in honor of Chavez will be named in honor of farmworkers instead.

"Confronting painful truths and ensuring accountability is essential to honoring the very values the greater farmworker movement stands for — values rooted in dignity and justice for all," Padilla said.

The United Farm Workers union has already distanced itself from annual celebrations of its founder, calling the allegations troubling.

In a statement Tuesday, the union said allegations of "abuse of young women or minors" were concerning enough to urge people around the country to participate in immigration justice events or acts of service instead of the typical events in March to commemorate Chavez's legacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.