Trump FCC: CBS May Have to Stop Left-Wing Bias, Turn Over '60 Minutes' Transcript

Change is coming to the Federal Communications Commission under President-elect Donald Trump and with it should be accountability for liberal outlets like CBS forcing left-wing bias and political activism on its viewers.

In fact, according to journalist Charles Gasparino, CBS News might be forced to come clean on how it cleaned up Vice President Kamala Harris' interview in what Trump has called an unjust election influencing campaign as the leverage of its broadcast license will hold it accountable to remaining "neutral."

"According to people close to Trump's transition team, CBS could, among other things, be forced to turn over a full transcript of the controversial '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris, which those in the Trump orbit believe shows the network played dirty during the 2024 election," Gasparino reported.

"But people close to the situation tell me the stakes could be far broader than that. In short, Skydance — a Hollywood movie studio best known for producing the recent installments of 'Mission: Impossible' — will be asked to demonstrate to Team Trump that CBS will become a fair arbiter of news."

It could unfold as Skydance Media seeks regulatory approval for its $8 billion merger with Paramount Global, and CBS could be subjected to standards to assure it is a "neutral" broadcast entity in order to retain its U.S. license under incoming FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

"Make no mistake, Brendan wants CBS to be the neutral news organization that its FCC license demands," a source told Gasparino.

"And that extends to ["The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host Stephen] Colbert. They will call it comedy, but you can't use the public airwaves to be an extension of the DNC."

CBS is not only under fire with Trump and his incoming administration chiefs for the selective, politically convenient Harris interview editing and late-night host bias, but also by its debate moderators' bias, according to Gasparino.

CBS hosted the debate and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was forced to fact check the debate moderators saying they were not supposed to debating him as he debated Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Neither Carr nor a Skydance spokeswoman responded to the New York Post's requests for comment.