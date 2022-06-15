'Administrative Charges' Expected Against CBP Horseback Patrol Agents

Patrol agents with Customs and Border Protection who were using split reins, and depicted as whipping Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande, may soon face "administrative charges," sources tell Newsmax.

On Sept. 19, 2021, photos taken by freelance journalist Paul Ratje of horseback agents with the CBP riding split rein were construed as whipping migrants crossing into the United States from the southern border. But during an interview with El Paso News, Ratje claimed he never saw the agents whip anyone.

"I've never seen them whip anyone," Ratje told reporters. "He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you're looking at the picture."

The sources add that part, but not all, of the administrative charges, will involve "conduct unbecoming" for the agents' alleged use of harsh language toward the migrants.

These impending charges could be brought as soon as Wednesday or later next week.