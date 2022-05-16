×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cawthorn | trump | tsa

Trump Supports Rep. Cawthorn: 'Give Madison a Second Chance'

rep madison cawthorn of north carolina speaks at the 2021 conservative political action conference
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 May 2022 01:59 PM

President Donald Trump is supporting embattled GOP lawmaker Madison Cawthorn before the North Carolina primary despite a string of embarrassing incidents for the freshman representative.

“When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded last year. “Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again…let’s give Madison a second chance!”

Cawthorn, 26, was cited three weeks ago for possession of a dangerous weapon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when a loaded handgun was found in his belongings at a security checkpoint.

Cawthorn was also stopped last year by TSA agents for carrying a 9 mm handgun onto a flight out of Asheville, North Carolina.

In March, he was stopped for speeding and criminally charged with driving with a revoked license.

In a recent podcast, he linked members of his own party with orgies and cocaine use.

Cawthorn described the "sexual perversion that goes on in Washington" during an appearance of the Warrior Poet Society podcast, saying he was asked to join a "sexual get-together" at a politician's home.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump is supporting embattled GOP lawmaker Madison Cawthorn before the North Carolina primary despite a string of embarrassing incidents for the freshman representative.
cawthorn, trump, tsa
189
2022-59-16
Monday, 16 May 2022 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved