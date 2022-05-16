Trump Supports Rep. Cawthorn: 'Give Madison a Second Chance'

President Donald Trump is supporting embattled GOP lawmaker Madison Cawthorn before the North Carolina primary despite a string of embarrassing incidents for the freshman representative.

“When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded last year. “Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again…let’s give Madison a second chance!”

Cawthorn, 26, was cited three weeks ago for possession of a dangerous weapon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when a loaded handgun was found in his belongings at a security checkpoint.

Cawthorn was also stopped last year by TSA agents for carrying a 9 mm handgun onto a flight out of Asheville, North Carolina.

In March, he was stopped for speeding and criminally charged with driving with a revoked license.

In a recent podcast, he linked members of his own party with orgies and cocaine use.

Cawthorn described the "sexual perversion that goes on in Washington" during an appearance of the Warrior Poet Society podcast, saying he was asked to join a "sexual get-together" at a politician's home.