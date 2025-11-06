WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: carter | mamdani | nyc | funds

Rep. Carter Pushes 'Mamdani Act' to Block NYC Funds

By    |   Thursday, 06 November 2025 05:51 PM EST

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is poised to introduce legislation, titled the “MAMDANI Act,” which would halt federal funds to New York City for the duration of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s administration, Breitbart reported Thursday.

The two-page “Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act” says that federal funds to NYC “are hereby rescinded” and that “no federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York,” according to the report.

“If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system,” Carter said. “Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia.”

The bill is expected to be introduced Friday but is unlikely to pass in the House, according to the report.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has sharply criticized capitalism, saying, “I have many critiques of capitalism” and “I don’t think we should have billionaires.” His platform calls for stronger rent control, redistributing vacant private property to the homeless, and a fairer distribution of wealth across all communities.

As expected, Mamdani rolled to victory over Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday’s mayoral election.

“It is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is poised to introduce legislation, titled the "MAMDANI Act," which would halt federal funds to New York City for the duration of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's administration, Breitbart reported Thursday.
carter, mamdani, nyc, funds
270
2025-51-06
Thursday, 06 November 2025 05:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved