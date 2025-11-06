Rep. Carter Pushes 'Mamdani Act' to Block NYC Funds

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is poised to introduce legislation, titled the “MAMDANI Act,” which would halt federal funds to New York City for the duration of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s administration, Breitbart reported Thursday.

The two-page “Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act” says that federal funds to NYC “are hereby rescinded” and that “no federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York,” according to the report.

“If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system,” Carter said. “Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia.”

The bill is expected to be introduced Friday but is unlikely to pass in the House, according to the report.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has sharply criticized capitalism, saying, “I have many critiques of capitalism” and “I don’t think we should have billionaires.” His platform calls for stronger rent control, redistributing vacant private property to the homeless, and a fairer distribution of wealth across all communities.

As expected, Mamdani rolled to victory over Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday’s mayoral election.

“It is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.