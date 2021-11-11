Rob Carson Show Adds 3 New Radio Affiliates

Newsmax Radio announced this week that “The Rob Carson Show” radio program has expanded to three more markets only six weeks after its launch.

Carson started on Baltimore’s powerhouse WCBM 680 AM on Sept. 27, delivering the irreverent humor and insightful commentary that he brought to Rush Limbaugh’s show for over 20 years.

The three new affiliates for Carson’s show are:

Atlanta’s WMLB 1690 AM

Richmond, Va.’s WJFN 820 AM (simulcast on 100.5 FM and 92.7 FM)

Albuquerque’s KDAZ at 700 AM (simulcast on 96.9 FM) also heard in Santa Fe

The growing footprint now puts Carson in a top 10 market and all four stations are in the top 70 radio markets across the country live noon-3 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Rob’s show is a unique mix of commentary, newsworthy guests, comedy, and a dialogue with his call-in audience.

“Initial feedback and ratings we hear are very strong in Baltimore, and anyone who listens to Rob will immediately know he’s a winner,” Lee Kinberg, CEO of Newsmax Radio, said.

Kinberg noted that Rob’s exceptional talent, combined with Newsmax’s powerful reach — with more than 40 million regular viewers and readers — is making Rob an instant hit.

Carson launched “The Newsmax Daily with Rob Carson” podcast in March and has a popular weekly TV show, “Rob Carson’s What in the World,” on Newsmax Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.

“Conservative talk needs real news with some entertainment," said Marc Beaven, general manager of WCBM. "That's what Rob did with Rush and what he’s doing for us."

