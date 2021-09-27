Newsmax Launches 'The Rob Carson Show' for National Radio Syndication

Newsmax announced today it is syndicating "The Rob Carson Show" on powerhouse talk radio station WCBM 680 in Baltimore.

Hosted by conservative talk veteran Rob Carson, "The Rob Carson Show" premieres today and will run weekdays from Noon-3 p.m. ET.

Rob Carson is a talk show host, nationally syndicated comedy writer, and podcaster. His hit weekend cable news show "Rob Carson’s What in the World" airs on Newsmax TV to over 100 million homes.

Carson cut his teeth writing the biggest political satire for Rush Limbaugh for over 20 years.

Through five presidencies, Carson relentlessly dogged the establishment with song parodies and commercial parodies that infused politics with comedy and pop culture.

He plans on bringing that iconoclastic perspective to his new syndicated show.

"In our continuous search to give the listeners of Maryland the very best in conservative radio, we are proud to announce the addition of Rob Carson to our lineup," said WCBM General Manager Marc Beaven.

"Rob brings major market talk radio skills to the Baltimore market and his presence solidifies WCBM as the best place to receive conservative programming."

Carson’s new radio show combines thoughtful political commentary with audio clips in a hilarious stream of consciousness that makes listeners laugh out loud. In addition to newsworthy guests, Carson will hit the call-in boards and let his fellow Americans play a big role in the show.

Carson shares a name with his childhood idol, Johnny Carson, who grew up 10 miles from his hometown of Neola, Iowa.

He has worked in some of America’s largest markets, including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Kansas City.

"Bringing Rob Carson to talk radio allows us to better reach viewers and listeners with information that matters," said Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy. "We have had tremendous demand from our TV viewers for more Newsmax on radio and Rob is our first response to that demand."

"Rob Carson is one of funniest talents and Newsmax fans have flocked to his TV show and podcast, so radio is a natural next step," said Lee Kinberg, CEO of Newsmax Radio, a subsidiary of Newsmax’s parent company.

"We see Rob as the natural heir to Rush Limbaugh, a guy from the heartland who cares about the country, but also enjoys a good laugh," Kinberg said.

"Conservative talk needs real news with some entertainment," added WCBM’s Beaven. "That's what Rob did with Rush and what he’ll do for us."

Steve Lapa, of Lapcom Communications, assisted in developing "The Rob Carson Show," and handles affiliate relations.