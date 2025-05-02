Canadian PM Carney, Trump to Meet at WH Next Week

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Carney defeated conservative Pierre Polievre in Monday's elections to replace Justin Trudeau.

While specifics of the meeting were not reported, tariffs and Trump's interest in Canada as the 51st state are expected to come up.

"As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney said in his victory speech. "These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen. But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed."