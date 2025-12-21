Cardinal Dolan: Will Remain Active in the Church

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, reflecting on his two decades leading the Archdiocese of New York after the Vatican formally accepted his resignation, said he expects to remain active in the church, including celebrating Mass, preaching, and appearing at parish events.

"Every bishop has to submit his resignation at 75," Dolan said in a televised interview on Sunday. "The Holy Father accepts it now for then, the then being when a successor is appointed."

The Vatican recently announced that Pope Leo appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks of Illinois to succeed Dolan, placing a relatively low-profile cleric at the helm of a diocese serving nearly 3 million Catholics.

Dolan noted that opportunities to teach, write, and even participate in a documentary about the state of the Catholic Church in the U.S. have already emerged.

Looking ahead to the new year, Dolan emphasized continuity over upheaval within the church.

"So many things are not going to change," he said. "The one thing we know for sure is God remains the same."

Dolan also reflected on his role in the conclave that elected Pope Leo, describing the process as swift and deeply deliberative.

He said the conclave itself concluded within 24 hours, but the weeks of meetings beforehand, where cardinals openly discussed the challenges facing the church, were especially formative.

"You really go into the conclave pretty well versed on the challenges of the church," he said, noting that cardinals focused on the qualities needed in a pope rather than promoting specific candidates.

As he looks back on his tenure, Dolan said the most meaningful measure of success has been the reaction of the faithful.

"What moves me most is when people say, 'We are going to miss you,'" he said. "That tells me something."

Dolan also highlighted the extensive renovation of St. Patrick's Cathedral as a defining accomplishment, crediting his predecessor and emphasizing the broad community support behind the project.

He said Catholics, members of other faiths, and even nonbelievers contributed to preserving the iconic New York landmark.

"It was a real community endeavor," Dolan said.

The interview concluded with a personal reflection on faith and perseverance, as Dolan recalled advice from his mother that continues to guide him.

"God never asks us to do something without helping us do it," he said. "He is already there in your heart."