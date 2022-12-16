QAnon Follower Sentenced in Capitol Attack

An Iowa man who expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Friday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Iowa, who has described himself as the "poster boy" for the incident and told the FBI after his arrest that he "wanted Q to get attention," was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison after being convicted of leading a "mob" in pursuit of U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman.

"You … put yourself at the forefront of the mob," U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said in a statement addressed to Jensen on Friday, according to The Washington Post. "There was nothing patriotic about it, no matter how much you might not have liked how the process of electing a president was perceived."

Kelly added that Jensen brought military-style rifles to Washington, D.C., and that he was one of the first 10 people to breach the Capitol building, where he "waved on" others.

"What no one can do under any circumstances is become part of a mob using violence and the threat of violence to disrupt Congress' ability to fulfill its role to process the certification of the electoral vote. That's what you did," Kelly said. "It's a miracle that more people were not injured and did not lose their lives that day. … What would have happened if that group you led turned the other way into a chamber full of Senators, God only knows."

The sentencing came a few days after Pittsfield, Massachusetts, man Troy Sargent was sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement during the attack on the Capitol.