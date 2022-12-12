Jan. 6 Panel Eyes Drafts of Final Report; Release Expected Next Week

The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to criminally refer former President Donald Trump and top members of his circle to the Justice Department just days before Christmas as drafts of the final report circulate.

According to a Monday report from Politico, the panel will attempt to make the case on Dec. 21 for Trump's culpability in the Capitol riot by allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Individuals familiar with the matter also told CNN that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, conservative attorney John Eastman, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark might be recommended for prosecution.

Rep. Adam Schiff joined CBS' "Face the Nation" before the committee's Sunday meeting about criminal referrals, insisting that all members were generally on the same page regarding accountability.

"We are in common agreement about what our approach should be. I'm not ready or authorized at this point to tell you what that is," the California Democrat said. "I think we are all certainly in agreement that there is evidence of criminality here. And we want to make sure that the Justice Department is aware of that."

Still, the congressman admitted, referrals make "an important statement, not a political one, but a statement about the evidence of an attack on the institutions for our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power that Congress."

"So, I think it's an important decision in its own right if we go forward with it, and one that the department ought to give due consideration to," he added.

A final decision on whether to prosecute Trump and/or his allies will ultimately be up to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is overseeing his own department's investigation into the former president.

Last month, Garland appointed former federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel for two Justice Department probes into Trump. One of those inquiries stems from events leading up to Jan. 6, with the other related to sensitive files obtained at his Mar-a-Lago residence.