Georgia's Raffensperger Among Witnesses for Next 1/6 Hearing

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to testify Tuesday at the House 1/6 committee about pressure he allegedly faced from former President Donald Trump to "find 11,780” votes that could flip the state and block Joe Biden’s election victory

Raffensperger, along with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be the key witnesses when the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection resumes on Tuesday.

The hearing is the fourth by the panel this month. The committee will review claims that Trump pressed Raffensperger and other election officialsd in other states.

Trump has denied any campaign to thwart the election process, and has contended the election results were tainted, instead, by massive election fraud.

Newsmax contributed to this report.