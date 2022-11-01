×
Capitol Police Chief Calls for Resources After Pelosi Attack

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:02 PM EDT

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday called for additional security resources for members of Congress after the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Friday's attack against Paul Pelosi is an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today's contentious political climate," Manger said.

Manger noted that the Capitol Police have previously "made security improvements" after previous attacks on legislators, but "with the increasing number of threats against elected officials from city council members to federal judges, our work to further our efforts to protect the members of Congress becomes increasingly urgent."

Manger added: "Today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership.

"Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors."

Manger said Capitol Police watches "thousands of cases across the country — in an effort to stop potential threats before they make headlines."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday called for additional security resources for members of Congress after the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
