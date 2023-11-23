Canada's Superpigs Threaten US Border

A burgeoning crisis involving a proliferating population of formidable superpigs in Canada has raised concerns about the imminent threat seeping across the United States' northern border, prompting northern states including Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana to implement preventive measures, The Associated Press reported.

In Canada, the issue revolves around feral swine, often hybrids combining the survival instincts of wild Eurasian boars with the robust size and prolific fertility of domestic swine, resulting in an uncontrollable superpig menace.

The roots of the problem in Canada can be traced back to the 1980s when farmers were encouraged to rear wild boars. However, the market collapsed in 2001, leading frustrated farmers to release the animals by cutting fences.

These intelligent, adaptable creatures not only survive harsh Canadian winters but also wreak havoc by devouring crops, tearing up land, and spreading diseases including African swine fever.

Their rapid reproduction, with a sow capable of producing two litters of six piglets each annually, exacerbates the predicament.

Ryan Brook, an authority and a University of Saskatchewan professor, characterizes these feral swine as "the most invasive animal on the planet" and likens their impact to "an ecological train wreck," reported Axios.

Wild pigs inflict approximately $2.5 billion in damages to U.S. crops annually, primarily affecting southern states like Texas. Furthermore, their aggressive tendencies toward humans, illustrated by a fatal incident in Texas in 2019, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue.

While eradication is unteneable in some Canadian provinces, including Manitoba and Saskatchewan, there is optimism that swift action can mitigate the threat. Brook advocates for an aggressive, comprehensive approach, emphasizing the importance of early detection and rapid response.

Montana is taking measures to prevent the infiltration of wild pigs, instituting a ban on the raising and transportation of them within its borders.

Various strategies, from innovative ground traps like the BoarBuster to net guns fired from helicopters, are being considered. Some regions also employ crowdsourced tracking programs, such as "Squeal on Pigs," to monitor and report pig sightings.

Minnesota is set to release a report in February, identifying gaps in its management plan and proposing new prevention measures.

Simultaneously, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has intensified surveillance along the northern border, utilizing aircraft and drones to monitor and deter potential infiltrations.

The USDA's National Feral Swine Management Program, initiated in 2014, aims to eradicate wild pigs in areas with low or emerging populations while mitigating damage in established regions like Texas.

Though progress has been made in states with smaller populations, including Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Washington, the challenges persist.

According to the USDA, reports indicate the presence of feral swine in a minimum of 35 states. The agency's assessment suggests that the collective swine population in these states stands at approximately 6 million.