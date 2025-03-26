WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: canada billboards | tariffs | ads | campaign

Canada Fights US Tariffs With Billboard Campaign

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 06:53 PM EDT

Canada has launched a billboard ad campaign in the U.S. to share its message on the dangers of a tariff war.

The Hill reported Canada has billboard ads on display in at least six U.S. states along what it considers key highways. The billboards in Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia are part of a multifaceted communications and political strategy to share tariff thoughts with Americans.

WCPO-TV in Ohio posted an image of one of the Canadian billboards that reads, "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill."

Canada posted a video last week with a message consistent with the billboards, but aimed internally, reminding Canadians to stick together. "The more we choose to stand up as our most flag-flying, maple-leaf-buying, local adventuring selves, the more we are the True North, unbreakable, strong, and free."

Canada's billboard messaging mirrors that of Mark Carney, the new Canadian Prime Minster who said the tariffs and countertariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada are hurting Americans. As a candidate, Carney posted, "I support dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs aimed where they will be felt the hardest in the United States but will have the least impact in Canada."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Canada has launched a billboard ad campaign in the U.S. to share its message on the dangers of a tariff war. The Hill reported Canada has billboard ads on display along highways in Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia.
canada billboards, tariffs, ads, campaign
196
2025-53-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved