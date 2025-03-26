Canada Fights US Tariffs With Billboard Campaign

Canada has launched a billboard ad campaign in the U.S. to share its message on the dangers of a tariff war.

The Hill reported Canada has billboard ads on display in at least six U.S. states along what it considers key highways. The billboards in Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia are part of a multifaceted communications and political strategy to share tariff thoughts with Americans.

WCPO-TV in Ohio posted an image of one of the Canadian billboards that reads, "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill."

Canada posted a video last week with a message consistent with the billboards, but aimed internally, reminding Canadians to stick together. "The more we choose to stand up as our most flag-flying, maple-leaf-buying, local adventuring selves, the more we are the True North, unbreakable, strong, and free."

Canada's billboard messaging mirrors that of Mark Carney, the new Canadian Prime Minster who said the tariffs and countertariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada are hurting Americans. As a candidate, Carney posted, "I support dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs aimed where they will be felt the hardest in the United States but will have the least impact in Canada."