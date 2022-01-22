×
Tags: california | wildfire | big sur | evacuations | colorado fire

Wildfire Near California's Big Sur Forces Evacuations

A wildfire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California on Saturday
A wildfire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California on Saturday. (Nic Coury/AP)

Saturday, 22 January 2022 09:39 AM

Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres, news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


