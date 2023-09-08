California First in Nation to Launch Trans History Month

California became the first state in the country to institute a Transgender History Month, which will debut in August, 2024.

The resolution, passed Wednesday by the California Assembly, follows the lead of San Francisco, which became the first city in the country to recognize Transgender History Month in 2021. Santa Clara County followed suit soon after, too.

"I believe that as Californians our strongest defense against the anti-trans agenda is just to tell the truth," Democratic Assemblyman Matt Haney said. "Let's tell the truth about transgender people's lives, and let's lift up the history of the transgender Californians who left their mark on our great state."

The resolution came on the same day that a California Superior Court judge halted a policy adopted by the Chino Valley Unified School District that required parents to be notified if their children opted to change their gender ID or use a different bathroom from the official paperwork.

"Many Californians remain unaware of the real lives and experiences of transgender people, even here in California," San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Honey Mahogany said. "We can change that through awareness, education, and outreach, and I believe that establishing a Transgender History Month in California is one way we can do just that."

The Assembly last year passed a bill establishing California as a refuge for transgender kids and their families.