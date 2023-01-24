VP Harris to Honor California Mass-Shooting Victims on Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California on Wednesday to meet with community leaders and honor the victims of multiple mass shootings from the past three days, which resulted in 18 combined deaths.

According to reports, Harris will travel to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded in a Saturday ballroom shooting.

The vice president will then visit the San Mateo County community of Half Moon Bay, in the wake of Monday's shootings in which seven farmworkers were killed at two different locales.

Authorities identified the Half Moon Bay shooting suspect as resident Chunli Zhao, 67, who was taken into custody Monday, without incident, after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office substation in Half Moon Bay.

A semi-automatic handgun had also been found in the suspect's car, according to San Mateo County police officials.

The California shootings have renewed the White House's push for Congress to take stronger action against gun violence.

As such, Biden repeated his call for a ban on assault weapons.

"Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action," Biden said in a Tuesday statement. "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."

Gov. Newsom tweeted the following message Monday regarding the incidents:

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. ... Tragedy upon tragedy."

Half Moon Bay is a seaside town between the northern California cities of San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

According to The New York Times, Half Moon Bay "employs many migrant workers," citing the unique access to the ocean, mountains, and a number of agricultural centers in that region.